Teresa Lynn Hensley-Hurley, age 56, of Hamilton and Springdale, Ohio finished her last “dance” in life on February 5, 2023.
Teresa was the firstborn daughter to parents Wayne and Rosetta Hensley (Tomlinson), on December 11, 1966 in Kingsport, Tennessee.
We all used to say that Teresa had “9 lives”, and she proved that whatever life threw at her she would get back up and make it to the other side, or land on her feet one more time. She “danced” to her own beat and she was a “free” spirit that lived with no boundaries... She definitely did things on her own terms. Her death was no different. When it was time for her to leave this earth, she waited it out until there was no turning back and took her last breaths. Teresa loved animals, and often strays did not remain strays for long. Teresa was fierce, and bold. You most always knew what she was thinking. If she loved you, she loved you “great”, BUT always in her own way. If you were her friend, it was usually for life. She suffered a life of many illnesses and often pain. May she forever be “free” and at peace!
Teresa is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Rosetta Hensley.
Teresa leaves behindher daughter, Valerie Lunsford, and son Anthony Lunsford; grandsons,Cylus Hensley, Maddox Lunsford, Dallas Seiber, and Kamden Lunsford; sister, Lisa (John) Sturgeon; nephews, Jacob Sturgeon, Joshua Sturgeon; companion, Bobby Hupp; and many other family and friends.
Teresa wished to be cremated and a Celebration of Life/Memorial for her will be at a later date to be determined. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, Mansfield, Ohio served her and the family. Donations can be made to your local Humane Society or Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery Outreach.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
