Tammy Renee Warner

Tammy Renee Warner, 54, of Mansfield, Ohio peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, February 13, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Ashland, Ohio on November 17, 1968 to Jerry Whitmore and Linda (Cranmore) Todd.

Tammy worked at Warren Rupp and previously as a hospice nurse. She had a heart of gold and loving spirit about her. She cared a great deal for others, especially those in need, and would do anything to help someone. She was family oriented and enjoyed time spent with them, especially her grandchildren. She liked going to thrift stores, cooking and sports. Her favorite sport was racing such as motorcycle racing and stock car racing. Tammy loved to be active and enjoyed vacations with family and planning cookouts.

