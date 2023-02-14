Tammy Renee Warner, 54, of Mansfield, Ohio peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, February 13, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Ashland, Ohio on November 17, 1968 to Jerry Whitmore and Linda (Cranmore) Todd.
Tammy worked at Warren Rupp and previously as a hospice nurse. She had a heart of gold and loving spirit about her. She cared a great deal for others, especially those in need, and would do anything to help someone. She was family oriented and enjoyed time spent with them, especially her grandchildren. She liked going to thrift stores, cooking and sports. Her favorite sport was racing such as motorcycle racing and stock car racing. Tammy loved to be active and enjoyed vacations with family and planning cookouts.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Charles Warner; mother and step-father, Linda and Mike Todd; children, Darrin Miller, Allen Miller, Debra (Bradd Barnett) Miller, Megan Sayre and Beth (Andrew) Endicott; granddaughters, Ailayah, Ailanah, Locklynn, Scarlett, Sawyer and one due in May; sister, Dodi Lynn Barker; aunts, Janet Mumaw and Wanda Paterson both of NC and Bev and Diane both of Nova, OH; and many other cherished family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Whitmore; both maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, Chad Whitmore; eight uncles and one aunt; one nephew; and two cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff with Hospice of North Central Ohio and at the infusion center for all the love and care shown towards Tammy.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 Lexington-Springmill Rd. S., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A service will follow beginning at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.