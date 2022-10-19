Tamako Sexton, age 88, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 4, 1934 to Hachimon and Shigeno in Kyushu, Japan, she worked as a secretary at the fire department in Japan until she moved to Shelby, Ohio in 1971. Tamako enjoyed drawing, cooking and traveling, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Sexton; her children, Roy (Mary Cox) Sexton of Mansfield, Ohio, Montei Sexton of Columbus, Ohio, Alvin (Julie) Sexton of Clarkston, Michigan; grandchildren, Lisa, Austin, Cheyenne, Tyler, and Cooper; great-grandchildren Aden Mills, Everlynn, Allen, and Jordan; two siblings, Toshio and Hideo, both of Honshuji, Japan; special friends Bruce and Rose Blevins and the Blevins family, Ken and Mabel Brown, Charlie Howard, Bub and Kathy Adams, and James and Tabitha Corbit.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and 3 siblings Shigeo, Masao, and Mitsuko all of Japan, and special friends Clarence and Betty Norris.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor James Robinson officiating.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.
