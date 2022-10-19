Whitley_Ramey__Tamako_Sexton_65e1d70b-9142-471f-a173-2024238ce847_img

Tamako Sexton

Tamako Sexton, age 88, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. 

Born May 4, 1934 to Hachimon and Shigeno in Kyushu, Japan, she worked as a secretary at the fire department in Japan until she moved to Shelby, Ohio in 1971. Tamako enjoyed  drawing, cooking and traveling, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family. 

