Mrs. Syvilla D. Burton, 81, died Saturday evening at the Mill Creek Nursing Home in Galion following a stroke that morning.
Syvilla was born July 8, 1940 to the late James Edward and Beulah Enck in Lexington, and graduated from Lexington High School in 1958. She worked for many years at Peabody Barnes and for several years in the cafeteria kitchen at Malabar Jr. High School. She attended the Avenue Church in Ontario until her health made that too difficult.
Syvilla loved sewing, quilting, knitting and embroidery. She was a very generous and loving person. Syvilla was devoted to her family and delighted in spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hursten Burton.
She is survived by her sons, Kris A (Katrina) Burton, and Kirt A (Dawna) Burton, her grandchildren, Nathan (Sarah) Burton, Luke (Heather) Burton, Caleb Burton, Grace Burton and Alina (Keegan) Hare, and Rachel (Brian) McGraw and Erik Burton; and her great-grandchildren Raven Burton, Robin Burton, Ethan Burton, Oliver Burton, Joshua Burton, Theodore Burton, Julian Hare, Alice McGraw and Morgan McGraw; sisters Phyllis Marcine Collins and Janet Enck.
Friends may call Friday from 10 am -12 pm at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon conducted by Pastor Tim Wilmetti. Burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Ashland County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
