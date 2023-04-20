Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Sylvia_J._"Jeannie"_Littleton_7d0325be-ecd9-4881-8c4d-635152d2622a_img

Sylvia J. "Jeannie" Littleton

Sylvia J. “Jeannie” Littleton, 75, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

She was born on December 4, 1947, in Davisport, KY, to Thomas E. and Dorothy (Crisp) Mills. Jeannie was a member of Faith Chapel for most of her life, where she met the love of her life, Donald E. Littleton Sr. They were married June 12, 1965. Her Christian faith was very important to her. She directed Christmas plays at the church, played the organ and sang.  She loved her family very much, and spending time with them was important to her.  She and Donald traveled to all 50 states and many countries, and she enjoyed her hobby of collecting many dolls from her travels. She was a great cook and enjoyed providing meals to her family and friends.  She also loved to shop, especially for clothing and shoes. Jeannie was also known for her “delayed reaction” to funny stories or jokes, which would bring a smile to those around her.  She retired from Sprint after 20 plus years of employment.

