Sylvia J. “Jeannie” Littleton, 75, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
She was born on December 4, 1947, in Davisport, KY, to Thomas E. and Dorothy (Crisp) Mills. Jeannie was a member of Faith Chapel for most of her life, where she met the love of her life, Donald E. Littleton Sr. They were married June 12, 1965. Her Christian faith was very important to her. She directed Christmas plays at the church, played the organ and sang. She loved her family very much, and spending time with them was important to her. She and Donald traveled to all 50 states and many countries, and she enjoyed her hobby of collecting many dolls from her travels. She was a great cook and enjoyed providing meals to her family and friends. She also loved to shop, especially for clothing and shoes. Jeannie was also known for her “delayed reaction” to funny stories or jokes, which would bring a smile to those around her. She retired from Sprint after 20 plus years of employment.
She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Littleton Sr; sons, Donald E. (Christina) Littleton Jr and Rick A. (Stacy) Littleton; grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Jacob, Grayson, Jonathan, and Victoria; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Cobi; siblings, Faye (John) Rush, Anna Cottrill, Glenda (Dave) Humphreys, Bob Mills, Charlie (Sharon) Mills, Diane (Myron) Thacker, and Lee Mills; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings and in-laws, Dottie (Tom) Hunter, Jim Cottrill, John Moore, Jack Davis, and infant brother, Richard Mills; and parents-in-law, Ersel and Lodena Littleton.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Faith Chapel, 674 Hanna Rd, Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the church, with Pastor A.J. Brinegar officiating. Burial will follow at Bellville Cemetery. Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
