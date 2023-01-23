Susie Yosick, age 90, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Hinton, West Virginia.
Born June 11, 1932, in Lunah, KY to Kennie and Nancy (Stacey) Carpenter she had been a Shelby resident since 1951. She was a 1949 graduate of Breathitt High School in Kentucky. After finishing school, Susie had many different jobs. She was employed at AMF, Shelby Salesbook and the Heritage Care Center throughout her life. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed working on puzzles, playing computer games and liked to crochet. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time in the company of her family. She always appreciated the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially grandchildren Jacob Detillion and Kena Detillion, and great-granddaughters, Jadyn and Audrey Detillion and Kensley Dorion who were always there to help with anything.
Survivors include her devoted caretakers, daughter and son-in-law Ruth and Jimmy Frazier of Hinton, WV; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Kathy Yosick of Seville; daughter, Diana Haley of Shelby; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Faye Shepherd of Jackson, KY, Dwight (Teresa) Carpenter, Jacqueline Carpenter, and Judy Carpenter Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, son Kenneth Jr. in 1982; daughter Annette Borgelt in 1983; son David Yosick in 2016; two grandsons, Richard (Ricky) Yosick Jr., and Nathan Yosick; a great-grandson, Troy Lee Detillion; four sisters, Doshia Fugate, Dovie Whitaker, Ida Ritchie, Sarah Fensch and four brothers Floyd, John, Squire, and William Carpenter.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 27 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at the Barkdull Funeral Home. A funeral ceremony will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 AM. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment to follow at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial expressions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
