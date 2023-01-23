Whitley_Ramey__Susie_Yosick_5d4d471f-c733-4f1a-921e-9c819a0007e6_img

Susie Yosick

Susie Yosick, age 90, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Hinton, West Virginia. 

Born June 11, 1932, in Lunah, KY to Kennie and Nancy (Stacey) Carpenter she had been a Shelby resident since 1951. She was a 1949 graduate of Breathitt High School in Kentucky. After finishing school, Susie had many different jobs. She was employed at AMF, Shelby Salesbook and the Heritage Care Center throughout her life. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed working on puzzles, playing computer games and liked to crochet. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time in the company of her family. She always appreciated the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially grandchildren Jacob Detillion and Kena Detillion, and great-granddaughters, Jadyn and Audrey Detillion and Kensley Dorion who were always there to help with anything. 

