Susan Waters

Susan M. “Sue” Waters, 73 of Richwood and formerly of Galion passed away at home, Sunday, February 19, 2023 with her daughter next to her.
She was born July 19, 1949 in Medina, Ohio and was the daughter of John and Marolyn (Cline) Ransom. Sue married Jerry R. Waters on February 2, 1979 and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage until his passing on September 13, 2021.
Sue worked in the Accounting department at United Church Directories in Galion for many years and also at the Scioto Shoe Mart in Marion. She loved going on cruises and enjoyed gardening, crafts, spending time with friends, family and her Great Dane, Bruno.
Sue is survived by a daughter, Gretchen Barth of Ostrander; brother, Chuck Ransom of Wisconsin; niece, Michele (Kurt) Hasten of Lexington, Ohio; grand-nieces, Kailee and Emma Hasten and her Great Dane, Bruno.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Crase and Patricia Moneysmith; nephew, Michael Crase and a step-father, Fred Plummer.
Following her wishes, no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rescued Rollers, P.O. 326, Galion, Ohio 44833.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Sue Waters, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
