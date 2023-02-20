Eric_Sparks_Susan_Waters_b4075190-6228-43cc-87ed-a0f6fe0da4ff_img

Susan Waters

Susan M. “Sue” Waters, 73 of Richwood and formerly of Galion passed away at home, Sunday, February 19, 2023 with her daughter next to her.

She was born July 19, 1949 in Medina, Ohio and was the daughter of John and Marolyn (Cline) Ransom. Sue married Jerry R. Waters on February 2, 1979 and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage until his passing on September 13, 2021.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.