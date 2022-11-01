Michael_Lancaster_Susan_M._Markus_e4d529cc-200b-4dc0-9747-ba3336ae69b9_img

Susan M. Markus

Susan (Scott) Markus left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 69 on October 29, 2022 due to complications from her long standing battle with scoliosis. Sue was born on March 29, 1953 in Berea, OH.

She will be best remembered for her love of God, family, music, and traveling. She was the former director of the Mansfield YMCA Cherub Choir and Homeschool Harmony's J Squad as well as many church choirs both in Ohio and Florida over a 35 year period. She was a lifelong advocate for scoliosis awareness and participated as both a member or administrator for several scoliosis support groups. She previously worked as a dental assistant for several local dentists and as an account clerk supervisor for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. Sue was a member of Freedom Ridge Church.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.