Susan M. Markus

Susan (Scott) Markus left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 69 on October 29, 2022 due to complications from her long standing battle with scoliosis. Sue was born on March 29, 1953 in Berea, OH.
She will be best remembered for her love of God, family, music, and traveling. She was the former director of the Mansfield YMCA Cherub Choir and Homeschool Harmony's J Squad as well as many church choirs both in Ohio and Florida over a 35 year period. She was a lifelong advocate for scoliosis awareness and participated as both a member or administrator for several scoliosis support groups. She previously worked as a dental assistant for several local dentists and as an account clerk supervisor for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. Sue was a member of Freedom Ridge Church.
She is survived by her children, Jarrad (and wife Nisha) Marles and Kristy Hergatt; step-children Mike (and wife Connie) Markus, Greg (and wife Linda) Markus, Jeff (and wife Maggie) Markus, Frank Markus, Scott Markus, Lori Shaffer, and Jack Shaffer; sister Sandra Scholler; grandchildren Sam and Ian Hergatt and Ashley Wells; step-grandchildren Michelle Cruz, Michael, Matthew, Max, Paul, Steven, Jeffrey, Emily, Sarah, and Angeline Markus, Craig McMackin, and Scott Heisler; and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Markus Jr.; her parents, Donald and Jean Scott; her brother, Donald Scott; and her stepson, James Shaffer.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Freedom Ridge Church or by simply planting a tree in her honor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Freedom Ridge Church, 2200 Bedford Blvd, Ontario, OH 44906 on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3pm. Friends and family may call from 2-3pm. A private burial will be held for the immediate family at a later date. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
