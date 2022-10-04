Whitley_Ramey_Susan_Baker__76b2012d-2e90-4e37-b119-e664a8747e9f_img

Susan Baker

Susan Pamela (Snay) Baker age 79, resident of Shelby died unexpectedly following a cardiac event Monday, October 3, 2022.

Born December 5, 1942 in Shelby to William and Elsie (Waines) Snay. Susan graduated from Shelby High School class of 1960 and worked for Miami Systems for numerous years before retiring in 2006. A member of the Shelby Senior Center, she enjoyed reading and watching the Cleveland Cavaliers. Above all she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.