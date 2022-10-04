Susan Baker

Susan Pamela (Snay) Baker age 79, resident of Shelby died unexpectedly following a cardiac event Monday, October 3, 2022.
Born December 5, 1942 in Shelby to William and Elsie (Waines) Snay. Susan graduated from Shelby High School class of 1960 and worked for Miami Systems for numerous years before retiring in 2006. A member of the Shelby Senior Center, she enjoyed reading and watching the Cleveland Cavaliers. Above all she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 60 years, Norris "Jay" Baker II, whom she wed December 9, 1961, children, Norris (Schirlie) Baker III of Shelby and daughter Debra (Paul) Daiber of Shreve, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua A. (Tasha) Baker and Jordan A. (Oresté) Reed; great grandchildren, Adalynn, Gracelyn, and Colton Reed, Kylie Kelly, Hayden and Logan Baker; one brother Bill (Janice) Snay of New Iberia, LA; brother-in-law Charles Hooks of KY; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Elizabeth Hooks.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 PM with Pastor Jeffrey Croft officiating. A burial will be held at a later date.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Community & Senior Center at 154 N Gamble St, Shelby, OH 44875
