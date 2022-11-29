Whitley_Ramey__Sue_Ramey__24c0ce5c-874a-48ce-bea9-65cf66cd0876_img

Sue Ramey

Sue Ramey, age 89, resident of Shelby, died Tuesday morning November 29, 2022, at the Good Shepherded Nursing Home in Ashland surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 27, 1933, in Wrigley, Kentucky to Jesse and Mary (Brown) Carter, she had been a Shelby resident for the last 67 years. Sue had worked for numerous years as a housekeeper for Ohio Health in Shelby.

