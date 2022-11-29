Sue Ramey, age 89, resident of Shelby, died Tuesday morning November 29, 2022, at the Good Shepherded Nursing Home in Ashland surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 27, 1933, in Wrigley, Kentucky to Jesse and Mary (Brown) Carter, she had been a Shelby resident for the last 67 years. Sue had worked for numerous years as a housekeeper for Ohio Health in Shelby.
An involved member of the Connect Church in Shelby, she had taught Sunday School for over 34 years. She enjoyed spending time with the children and spreading the good word of the Lord. Sue was a fabulous cook and she loved sharing her home cooked meals with her family. Above all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children; Jeff (Jeannine) Ramey of Tampa, FL, Jenni Murphy of Ashland, and Daryn Ramey of Shelby; six grandchildren, Eric (Missy) Ramey, James Ramey, Aaron (Shayna) Williamson, Joe Kilgore, Nick (Jessica) Murphy and Danielle Ramey; six great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Ramey III, William Ramey, Conor Williamson, Graham Williamson, Lukas Murphy and Jacob Murphy; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hollie Ramey in 2002, 11 brothers, Ollie, Ernest, Lowell, Elzie, Ottis, Ancil, Avery, Jay, James, Jesse Jr, and Franklin, granddaughter Monika Nicole Kilgore and one son-in-law Rodger Murphy.
Per Sue's wishes, service will not be observed. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connect Church at 4062 London West Rd, Shelby, OH 44875
