Steven Dale Bartram peacefully left this earth to join his Savior on November 8, 2022, at Arbors of Mifflin after a lengthy illness.
Dale was born to Archie H. and Dorothy E. Bartram on July 22, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio. Dale was an Army veteran, serving his country in Vietnam. He spent much of his early life living and working in the Mansfield area, later moving to Warner Robins, Georgia. Dale enjoyed playing guitar, going to flea markets and tinkering on his various projects.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Renee Putman (Toby) of Lucas, Ohio; his brother, Darell Bartram of Loudonville, Ohio; his sisters, Gale Moore (James Caldwell) of Centerville, Georgia, Brenda Ramey, Georgia Mae Fife (Ron), Marsha Garnsey and Beverly Grover (Steve) all of Lucas, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; and Linda Bartram, former spouse and special friend.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Archie H. and Dorothy Bartram; his brother, Archie L. Bartram; his brother-in-law, Ralph Garnsey; his sister-in-law, Pat Bartram and his nieces, Tonya Landis and Stacie Chalk.
Calling hours will be Thursday, November 17, 2022, 4:00pm-7:00pm, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio. Services will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:30am, at Olive Tree Christian Fellowship, 1497 Wigton Road, Lucas, Ohio (formerly Lighthouse Chapel, built by the late Archie H. Bartram). Military honors will preceed the service, which will be officiated by Dale’s brother-in-law, Steve Grover. Private graveside services at Lantz Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.