Steven Dale Bartram

   Steven Dale Bartram peacefully left this earth to join his Savior on November 8, 2022, at Arbors of Mifflin after a lengthy illness. 

   Dale was born to Archie H. and Dorothy E. Bartram on July 22, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio.  Dale was an Army veteran, serving his country in Vietnam.  He spent much of his early life living and working in the Mansfield area, later moving to Warner Robins, Georgia.  Dale enjoyed playing guitar, going to flea markets and tinkering on his various projects. 

