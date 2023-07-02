Angie_Benedict_Stanley_Ray_Horsley_367650d2-92a9-4869-8a4a-4d0cd5cdd2a8_img

Stanley Ray Horsley

Stanley Ray Horsley, 76, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Stanley was born February 1, 1947 in Vanceburg, Kentucky.  He was the son of Fred and Mary Horsley.  Stanley married the love of his life, Bonnie in 1972 and they shared 51 years of marriage.  He founded with his son, Kevin H & H Construction/Builders LLC.  He was an accomplished carpenter building many buildings in the greater Mansfield area.  Stanley was a member of the Ashland Coon Hunters Club.  He was a skillful coon hunter, in 1988 he had the World Champion Blue Tick Coon Dog.  He raised many puppies during his life.  Stanley loved motorcycles and taking a relaxing ride.

