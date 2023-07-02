Stanley Ray Horsley, 76, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Stanley was born February 1, 1947 in Vanceburg, Kentucky. He was the son of Fred and Mary Horsley. Stanley married the love of his life, Bonnie in 1972 and they shared 51 years of marriage. He founded with his son, Kevin H & H Construction/Builders LLC. He was an accomplished carpenter building many buildings in the greater Mansfield area. Stanley was a member of the Ashland Coon Hunters Club. He was a skillful coon hunter, in 1988 he had the World Champion Blue Tick Coon Dog. He raised many puppies during his life. Stanley loved motorcycles and taking a relaxing ride.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Roberts) Horsley; his daughter, Kelley (Corey Byles) McConehea; his son, Kevin Horsley; his siblings, Wayne (Cindy) Horsley, Angie (Bob) Helbig, Faye Wilson, and Mike Horsley; his grandchildren, Justina (Jeremy) Renfroe, Jerrett (Jillian Thull) Hinkle, Marty Mergel, Brooke (Ricky Simones Jr.) Horsley, Ryan Horsley, Derek (Tina) Armstrong, and Derek (Lauren) Benton; 14 great-grandchildren; and many cherished family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kimberly Horsley; his brother, Bob Horsley; and his brother-in-law, Ronnie Wilson.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Stanley will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
