JOLIET, Illinois – The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, OSF, was called home to Christ early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.

“St. Peter’s was blessed to have Sister Bernie as a part of the St. Peter’s parish and school community for six decades,” said Fr. John Miller, pastor of St. Peter Parish. “Her love of Christ showed daily through her vocation as a Sister of St. Francis and in her classroom as a teacher. Her legacy will continue to live on here for many years.”

