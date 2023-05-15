Shirley A. Greenslade, age 94, of Shelby, died early Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Shirley was born October 16, 1928 in Shelby to the late Aaron and Edith (Knowles) Waines. A 1946 graduate of Shelby High School, Shirley furthered her education at Bowling Green State University earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry went on to earn a master’s degree in library science from Case Western Reserve University. As a homemaker, Shirley enjoyed keeping busy around the house and was a talented seamstress and quilter- making numerous quilts as gifts for others. In addition, Shirley thoroughly loved building miniature houses, and decorating each of them meticulously, having made dozens of them over the years.
Survivors include her children: Nancy Greenslade of Hamilton, Tom (Dala) Greenslade of Shelby, Patty Greenslade of Shelby, and Mark (Julie) Greenslade of Washington Courthouse; grandchildren: Elizabeth Greenslade and A.J. Greenslade; and 7 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband: Albert J. Greenslade, Jr. in 1985; and siblings: Robert Waines, Marilyn Richards, and Joanne Tobin.
Care for Shirley and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Online condolences may be left on Shirley’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
