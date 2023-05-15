Jordyn_Schaich_Shirley_A._Greenslade_3e54e695-5cad-4a94-8f67-c3afe48c5085_img

Shirley A. Greenslade

Shirley A. Greenslade, age 94, of Shelby, died early Monday morning, May 15, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Shirley was born October 16, 1928 in Shelby to the late Aaron and Edith (Knowles) Waines. A 1946 graduate of Shelby High School, Shirley furthered her education at Bowling Green State University earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry went on to earn a master’s degree in library science from Case Western Reserve University. As a homemaker, Shirley enjoyed keeping busy around the house and was a talented seamstress and quilter- making numerous quilts as gifts for others. In addition, Shirley thoroughly loved building miniature houses, and decorating each of them meticulously, having made dozens of them over the years.

