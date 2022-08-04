Shirley A. Bauer

Shirley Ann Bauer, 83 of Crestline, passed away on August 3, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Crestline.
Shirley was born in Crestline on February 22, 1939, to the late Walklett E. Blaising and Violet I. (Stiffler) Blaising. She married Leonard H. Bauer on July 26, 1958, and he preceded her in death on January 31, 1985.
Shirley graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1957. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline. Shirley loved to go gambling at casinos and occasionally liked to sip on strawberry daquiris or 7 and 7s. Football season was Shirley’s favorite time of the year. You could often find her cheering on the Cleveland Browns or just watching any game that was playing. She enjoyed her many trips to the Amish Country and working on puzzles. Shirley was known affectionately as Grandma to countless friends of the family. Most of all, Shirley cherished time spent with her family, especially her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Nancy (Frank) Keller, her three sisters, Barbara Perry, Galion, Joyce (John) McKenzie, Crestline and Debbie Lucas, Mansfield; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Ashli) Keller, Crestline, Jason (Kelsey) Keller, Crestline, Danny (Kelly) Keller, Ontario, Jenny (Seth) Hartings, Crestline; ten great grandchildren; Kade, Colten, Evan, Kenzie, Quinn, Adam, Hunter, Saylor, Gia, Paisley; two sisters-in-law, Kathryn (Phil) Leathem, Caldonia, Edna (John) Rooks, Clearwater, FL, brother-in-law, Gary Cole, Crestline, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Shirley or send condolences to the Bauer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Shirley Bauer.
