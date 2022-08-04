Mark_A._Schneider-Gompf_Funeral_Home;_Crestline_Shirley_A._Bauer_07381af3-3a27-48eb-a6ca-7d4a78788fa3_img

Shirley A. Bauer

Shirley Ann Bauer, 83 of Crestline, passed away on August 3, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Crestline.

Shirley was born in Crestline on February 22, 1939, to the late Walklett E. Blaising and Violet I. (Stiffler) Blaising. She married Leonard H. Bauer on July 26, 1958, and he preceded her in death on January 31, 1985.

