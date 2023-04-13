Sherry Lynn Eichelberger, 75, of Galion, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her residence.
Sherry was born in Galion, Ohio on July 3, 1947, to the late Gerald Young and Ruby (West) Young. She married Rex Eichelberger on September 30, 1972, and he survives her in Galion.
Sherry graduated from Galion High School, Class of 1965. She was the first female mail carrier in Crawford County. Sherry then worked and retired from the Richland County Unemployment Office. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline. She enjoyed sewing, creating crafts, attending garage sales with her special friend Sandy, and she was a collector of many things. Sherry loved dogs, especially dachshunds. Every year, she would look forward to spending the winters in Florida, sitting on the beach with her husband Rex.
In addition to her husband, Sherry is survived by her children; Kimberly (Todd) Bercaw, Ryan (Karen) Eichelberger, both of Crestline, four grandchildren; Morgan (Rick) Shirley, Zachery Bercaw, Christopher Eichelberger, Isaac Eichelberger, five great-grandchildren; Abagail, Adalyn, Zoey, Bently, Emilia, and three sisters-in-law; Ramona (John) Bauer, Sandra (Mike) LeMaster and Flo Young.
Sherry was preceded in death by her twin brother, Gary Young and her brother-in-law, Max (Joanie) Eichelberger.
The Eichelberger family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful care team at Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Sherry or send condolences to the Eichelberger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Sherry Lynn Eichelberger.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home - Crestline
To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Eichelberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.