Sherri Anne (Berdanier) Stewart

Sherri Anne (Berdanier) Stewart, 64, of Ontario went to her eternal home on Thursday, March 16, 2023.  She composed a symphony in this life full of faith, family and friendship. She finished her journey gracefully in the face of a 17-month battle with brain cancer.

Sherri was born to F. Nace and Doris A. (Baird) Berdanier in Newport, RI, on February 13, 1959.  Sherri wed her husband of 42 years, William (Bill) Stewart, on August 24, 1980.  Together they raised three amazing sons:  David (Cameron) of Tacoma, WA; James (Melodee) of Plainfield, IL; Kevin (Erica) of Fairborn, OH.

