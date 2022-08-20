Sheri Eileen Myers, 66, of Bellville, passed away late Thursday evening, August 18, 2022, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Sheri was born May 24, 1956, in Galion, Ohio. Sheri worked at Westinghouse until their closing and retired as a draftswoman for the Richland County Engineer’s office. She was a member of Fusion Ministries in Lexington. Sheri enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, cooking specialty birthday cakes and dinners, and painting. She loved traveling with Bill and visiting new places. She truly loved her family and enjoyed time spent with them.
Sheri is survived by four children, Jarrad Bond, Billie (Jim) Daley, Romatt (Billie) Myers and Lisa Mills; seven grandchildren, Shena (Kyle) Peck, Mathew Daley, SaVanna Daley, Delanie Hranko, Josiah Mills, Autumn (Aaron) Legg and Stormy Mills; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Michael R. Bond; very special niece, Morgan Bond; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles in Kentucky and Ohio; special friends and neighbors, Deb Marietta, Sally and Doug Littleton and Mike Flynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Joe and Dolores Louise (Crawford) Bond; and her beloved husband of 36 years, Bill Myers, who passed away on December 17, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Fusion Ministries, 220 Industrial Drive, Lexington, Ohio. A funeral service conducted by Pastor El Akuchie will follow at 5:00 p.m. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
