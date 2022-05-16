Shelly Ann Marty Scheidler, 59, of Mansfield, Ohio left this body earthly realm on May 12, 2022.
Shelly was born in Fairfield, California to Ted and Marianna Marty on December 29, 1962. After graduating from Fairfield High School in 1980, she began the best adventure of life with her beloved husband Don. They married in Key West Florida on March 10, 1987.
Most of her working life, Shelly was a prep cook, but her true love was being a mother and she was a damn good one. She was a fierce protector and advocate for her children and grandchildren.
Her retirement was unexpected when restaurants shut down in March of 2020. However, this allowed her to spend time with those she loved most.
Some may describe Shelly as the crazy cat lady. There is no doubt she was an animal lover with an unmatched green thumb. It wasn't uncommon to find her tooling around in her flower beds, rescuing animals, or just enjoying a beautiful day.
Shelly Ann never met a stranger. Her giving nature and open heart is an example of how we should all treat one another.
This loving and giving nature paired with her feisty personality, made Shelly one of a kind.
Shelly is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herman and Eliza Smith, her paternal grandparents, Carl and Leola Marty, her father, Ted Marty, her step father, John Rose, her sweet Aunt Grace and cousins Zen and Shane.
Shelly is survived by her loving husband, Don Scheidler, her dedicated children Seth (Stacy) Scheidler and Bianca Horsley (Jeff Wilburn), her siblings Theresa (Jerry) Pullin, Pam Challburg, Scott (Rietta) Marty, Gerry (Leslie) Scheidler, Rollie (Alice) Scheidler, her devoted mother Marianna Rose, her grandchildren Veronica (Jacob) Shannon, Seth Paul Scheidler, Randi Scheidler, Aspen Holbrook, Luci Holbrook, Kaleb Horsley, her great grand children Kaylee Scheidler and Nina Laaske, special family members Gary and Jeanne Holbrook, close friend Tracy Cox, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Kingwood Center May 15, 2022 for friends and family. A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers to celebrate Shelly's life, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Richland County Dog Shelter. Shelly's family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Ohio Health and Lifeline of Ohio for the unparalleled support and caring treatment they provided.
