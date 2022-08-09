Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Shelba_J._Carter_3b828855-b429-4f49-904e-2f66e492da42_img

Shelba J. Carter

Lexington: Shelba J. Carter of Lexington, Ohio, passed away on Monday August 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 85.

She was born on March 27, 1937 to parents Hoy and MorLee (Bryan) Randall in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Raised in Johnsville, Ohio Shelba graduated from Johnsville High School in 1955.

