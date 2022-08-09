Shelba J. Carter Aug 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shelba J. Carter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lexington: Shelba J. Carter of Lexington, Ohio, passed away on Monday August 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 85.She was born on March 27, 1937 to parents Hoy and MorLee (Bryan) Randall in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Raised in Johnsville, Ohio Shelba graduated from Johnsville High School in 1955.On June 7, 1957, she married the love of her life Richard “Dick” Carter. The pair raised their two sons Edward and Scott, and shared 65 wonderful years of marriage together. Her announcement – including family, funeral service details, photos, and a tribute video – continues at: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Shelba-J-Carter?obId=25555047#/obituaryInfoFuneral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Homes To plant a tree in memory of Shelba Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Avenue Edward Scott Lexington Family Snyder × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
