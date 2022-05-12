Sheila Ann Leiter, age 72, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Shelby Pointe. She was born February 8, 1950, in Galion, Ohio, to the late Martha (Foy) and Gerald E. Leiter.
She graduated from Madison High School with the Class of 1968. Sheila worked the next 5 years for Dearman Transportation. She had a heart for animals and was a dog lover. Sheila enjoying music and playing the piano, taking lessons for 7 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She was an avid fan of Dick Goddard and his weather reporting, sending him a birthday card every year. Most of all, Sheila treasured the time she spent in the company of her family.
Sheila is survived by a sister, Susan Eighinger; nephew, Geoff Eighinger; niece, Kaysi (Bruce) Keller; great-nieces, Maddie and Sophie Keller; and special high school friend, Cheryl Harris.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Private graveside services will be observed at Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shelby Pointe/JAG, 100 Rogers Lane, Shelby, Ohio 44875 or Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Rd. #3, Mount Vernon, Ohio, 43050.
