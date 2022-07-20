Sharon K. Flaugher Payton Shatzer, 79, of Lexington, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on June 6, 1943 to the late Fred and Sylvia (Pressler) Flaugher.
Sharon retired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau as a secretary. She also produced bulletins and newsletters. She was always remembered for creating homemade cards for the holidays and special occasions. Sharon had a heart for others and loved and cared for her family, especially her grandkids and pets. She was very loyal and supportive to her husband with his membership in the Marine Corps. League. She enjoyed knitting and traveling with her husband. She was a member of the Diamond Hills Baptist Church and cherished her relationship with the Lord so much that she was quick to invite everyone she knew to know the Lord.
Sharon is survived by her son, Todd (Holly) Payton; step-sons, Chuck Shatzer and Matt Shatzer; sister and brother, Pat Ingles and Dick (Linda) Flaugher; eight grandchildren, Carlie, John, Jim, Erin, David, Savanna, Terry Jr., and Ashley; six great-grandchildren; and longtime special friend, Colleen Wolfgang.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Shatzer, who passed away on December 29, 2021; step-son, Terry Shatzer; and her niece, Kim Russ.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Diamond Hills Baptist Church beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Thomas officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diamond Hills Baptist Church, 647 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44907. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
