Sharon Elizabeth Ellis, 75, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Sharon was born August 13, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Walter and Eleanor (Martin) Wigton. Sharon attended Madison Schools, and worked as a bus driver throughout her life. Sharon had many fond memories of baking cookies with her grandchildren and taking them fishing. These were cherished times spent together. She enjoyed classic films, such as The Sound of Music, crocheting, fishing, reading, and watching her “soaps” on television.
She is survived by her children, Lora Ellis, Curt (Jennifer) Ellis, Jennifer (Marcus) Pinkston, and Brian (Jessica) Ellis; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Timothy Wigton and Michael (Valerie) Wigton; her sisters, Sarah (Daniel) Hoar, Susan (Philip) Carroll, and Lisa (Deborah Ocasio) Cecil; and the father of her children, Jerry L. Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Patricia (Fred) Switzer, Rebecca (Albert) Naus, and David (Carol Campo) Wigton; her sister-in-law, Amy Parr-Wigton; her brother-in-law, Harold K. Barclay; and special friend, James “Shorty” Gordon.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A time of remembrance and reflection will be held near the end of the visitation time.
