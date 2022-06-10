Sharon Ann Teschler, age 77, of Mansfield, passed away early Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, at Crystal Care Center.
She was born October 18, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Margaret (McDaniel) and Thomas Leach. Sharon had a very strong faith in the Lord and was a long time member of Cornerstone Grace Brethren. She was a hard worker, cleaning homes for 34 years. There was nothing Sharon could not do and she met every challenge along the way. She loved family get-togethers and making big meals to feed everyone. She was a wonderful mother, very generous, and one of the most caring women you ever meet.
She is survived by a daughter, Shelley Blackford; son, Phillip “Cork” Blackford; step son, Larry (Janet) Teschler; step daughter, Brenda Teschler; two grandchildren, Isaac Blackford and Kristi Wilson; five great-grandchildren, Zaine, Breiaunna, Jayden, Gabby and Jace; two sisters, Judie Washington and Nancy Schmitzer; a niece, Keri Myers; two nephews, Joe Schmitzer and Bob Vail; and her beloved cats, Missy and Lizzy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life for 43 years, John “Jack” Teschler on November 28, 2020.
Private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest in Little Washington Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
