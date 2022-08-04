Scott Adams has gone to be with the Lord that he loved on Aug. 1, 2022.
He was born May 16, 1963, in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio Scott was an encyclopedia of all things 60s and 70s, pop culture. He loved David Cassidy and danced like John Travolta.
Scott loved sports particularly playing softball with Central, bowling with the Special Olympics and hosting WWE wrestling for guys night. Scott studied Dynamic Living each summer at Circle A Ranch and shared what he learned with everyone; whether through a T-shirt boasting “attitude is everything” or “think positive” or just a quick response “I’m great”.
Scott never met a stranger and will always be remembered for his infectious smile, and kind and compassionate heart. Scott loved to make people laugh through gentle pranks which produced a laugh and an impish grin. Those who follow Scott and live as he did will be filled with joy and happiness all the time, and able to accomplish any goal they set for themselves and will love everyone as he loved everyone and Jesus Christ.
Scott is preceded in death by his father Marty Adams and survived by devoted parents Wayne and Marianne Briggs, brothers and sisters Kent, Michele, Keith, Krista, Laurie, Kelly and Kim; devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be held on Sat. Aug. 6, 2022 – 4:00 PM at Central Christian Church. The Snyder Funeral Home – Lasater Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you consider making donations to Circle A Ranch through Donatety.com
