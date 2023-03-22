Gene_Gompf_Sarah_C._Kolakowski_c95680ee-396f-4824-a8dc-121ab66b211a_img

Sarah C. Kolakowski

Sarah Catherine Kolakowski, 95, of Crestline, passed away on March 21, 2023, at Heritage Senior Living in Marysville, OH. 

Sarah was born in Bethlehem, PA, on March 22, 1928, to the late Claude and Margaret (Smith) Snyder. She married Anthony Kolakowski on January 10, 1950, and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2019. 

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Kolakowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.