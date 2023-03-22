Sarah C. Kolakowski

Sarah Catherine Kolakowski, 95, of Crestline, passed away on March 21, 2023, at Heritage Senior Living in Marysville, OH.
Sarah was born in Bethlehem, PA, on March 22, 1928, to the late Claude and Margaret (Smith) Snyder. She married Anthony Kolakowski on January 10, 1950, and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2019.
Sarah and her late husband, Anthony moved to Crestline in 1959, coming from Ford City, PA.
She was an avid member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline. Sarah enjoyed camping, gardening, cooking, working crossword puzzles, and shopping. She loved to read and was frequently known as a “book worm”.
Sarah is survived by her twin sons, Robert (Lisa) Kolakowski of Milford Center and Richard Kolakowski, of Springfield; five grandchildren; Karista Danielle, Kurtis, Michael, Kimberly Kolakowski, Samantha Kolakowski, one great-grandchild on the way, and her sister Irene.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah is preceded in death by her brother, Harold Snyder, and her daughter-in-law, Doreen Kolakowski.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline, with Fr. Jeff Smith officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 2920, 100 South Crestline St., Crestline, Ohio, 44827.
Those wishing to share a memory of Sarah or send condolences to the Kolakowski family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Sarah Catherine Kolakowski.
