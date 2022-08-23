BELLVILLE: Sandy Pollock passionately loved both her family and sports….all sports. She was at her happiest when cheering on her “Greats” from the stands, bleachers, and sidelines. Her family’s biggest fan, her cheerful nature will be missed.
No longer bound by her weakened body, Sandy Lee Pollock, 67, of Bellville, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 in Ohio State University Medical Center following an extended illness.
The daughter of Chester and Naomi (Estep) Stevens, Sandy was born September 6, 1954 in Ashland, Kentucky and graduated from Ashland High School. In 1972 she moved to the Bellville area.
On May 25, 1991 she married Thomas Pollock. The two celebrated 31 years of marriage.
Sandy’s love of sports was evident in how she cheered for the University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball team. She bled blue and white and made sure everyone knew it. Sandy also cheered for the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and Detroit Lions and Tigers. Each August she would watch the Little League World Series. She even attended the 1992 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Competitive, Sandy was a longtime bowler.
She collected all things Mickey Mouse and added to her collection each year.
More than sports or collectables, she loved her family and will be remembered for her caring nature.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Pollock of Bellville; step daughter Amy (Steve) Pope and stepson Todd Pollock; grandchildren Austin, Xander, and Chase; great grandchildren Winter and Niklaus; special nieces Cheryl (Alan) Sheets, Pam (Scott) Walters, and Lori (Kenny) McKee; great nieces and nephews Stephanie (Chad), Shannon (Amanda), Jacob (Carly), Jonathan, Bailey, and Landen; great great nieces and nephews Garrett, Norra, Levi, Jameson, and Cade; special aunts Sue and Dolly.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Stevens and Linda Stevens and brother and special sister-in-law Roger and Kay Stevens.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 12pm-3pm at 3522 German Church Road, Mansfield, Ohio. Family and friends are encouraged to wear their favorite sports attire.
Sandy will be brought back home, to Ashland, Kentucky where a private family burial will be held in Ashland Cemetery.
The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is honored to assist her family with cremation services. To leave a message of condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
