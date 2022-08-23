Sean_Snyder_Sandy_Pollock_49555163-6a01-40b6-9e6f-562feeb037ba_img

Sandy Pollock

BELLVILLE: Sandy Pollock passionately loved both her family and sports….all sports.  She was at her happiest when cheering on her “Greats” from the stands, bleachers, and sidelines.  Her family’s biggest fan, her cheerful nature will be missed.

No longer bound by her weakened body, Sandy Lee Pollock, 67, of Bellville, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 in Ohio State University Medical Center following an extended illness.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandy Pollock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.