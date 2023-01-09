To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Our beloved mother and grandmother, Sandra (McKay) Blair, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 78. Sandy was surrounded by her children and loving family at “The Willows” assisted living facility in Willard, OH until the very end.
Sandy was a loving mother and is survived by her son, Troy & Lisa Blair of Willard, OH and her daughters, Tracey (Blair) & Rob Cormier of Longboat Key, FL and Tricia (Blair) & Shawn Bindner of Bucyrus, OH. She loved spending her time with her grandchildren, Taylor Bowers and Trace Bowers of Bucyrus, Nicole (Cormier) & Matt Musiak and Ben Cormier. She also had two great grandchildren, Jordan and Joshua Musiak whom she adored.
Sandy is preceded in death by her biological father, Donald McKay; her mother, Thelma Louise (Heald) Coffey; stepfather “dad”, Willis Coffey; and her brother, Donnie McKay.
Sandy lived her life with love and compassion. She was a friend to all she met. She was a faithful member of the Brookwood Way church of Christ in Mansfield, OH, where she served as the church secretary for nearly 40 years. She touched countless lives with her love of the Lord and her strong faith. She was a living example of kindness and grace in the Lord. Sandy loved spending time with family and friends, playing games and most of all laughing. Her quick wit always brought smiles and laughter to everyone.
Calling hours will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Brookwood Way church of Christ, 248 Brookwood Way N, Mansfield, OH 44906. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Olena Cemetery.
