Sandra (McKay) Blair

To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.  Our beloved mother and grandmother, Sandra (McKay) Blair, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 78. Sandy was surrounded by her children and loving family at “The Willows” assisted living facility in Willard, OH until the very end.

Sandy was a loving mother and is survived by her son, Troy & Lisa Blair of Willard, OH and her daughters, Tracey (Blair) & Rob Cormier of Longboat Key, FL and Tricia (Blair) & Shawn Bindner of Bucyrus, OH.  She loved spending her time with her grandchildren, Taylor Bowers and Trace Bowers of Bucyrus, Nicole (Cormier) & Matt Musiak and Ben Cormier.  She also had two great grandchildren, Jordan and Joshua Musiak whom she adored.

