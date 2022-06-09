Sandra Mathis Barrick

Sandra passed away peacefully early on May 28, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas. She had moved to Texas in 2019 to be near her only daughter Jill (Kristi), 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Sandy, as she liked to be called, was born April 16, 1947 in Bloomington, IL and was a 1965 graduate of St Peter’s Catholic High School in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduation she attended flight attendant school in Hartford, Connecticut before marrying and having her daughter.
She later moved to North Carolina and had a successful career at Bostic Sugg Furniture as a sales associate for many years.
She moved back to the Mansfield area in 2008 to help take care of her elderly parents at which time she met her husband Lawrence (Larry) Barrick of Port Clinton, Ohio.
Sandy is survived by her daughter Jill (Dan) Bauer from San Antonio; her sister Margie (Larry) Schmahl and her brother Howard (Howie) Mathis from Lucas, Ohio; sister-in-laws Carol Mathis from Sims, North Carolina and Anita Barrick from Tiffin, OH; stepsons Michael (Kathleen) Barrick from Westlake Ohio and Tom (Andrea) Barrick from Silver Springs, MD; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and a nephew, as well as numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Barrick, her parents Charles and Marie Mathis, her brother Charles Mathis and her nephew CJ Mathis.
Sandy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
No service is scheduled at her request.
