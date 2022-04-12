Sandra K. (Horton) Stevens, 72, of Shelby, left this world to be with Jesus on April 9, 2022.
Sandra was born May 23, 1949, in Morehead, KY to Roy and Joann Fraley Horton. Matthew 25:40 “...Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” Throughout her life, Sandra lived out this verse and never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need. She was an advocate for all children focusing especially on those who had developmental needs. She cared for her family with a servant’s heart mentality and always ensured her friends were supported.
Sandra was a Registered Nurse receiving her bachelor’s degree from Ashland University. Throughout her career she was employed at People’s Hospital, MedCentral Hospital and Ashland Samaritan Hospital where her compassion for those she cared for brightened the hearts of many. Nursing was not just a job for Sandra but a calling she held dear.
Sandra leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years, Jay W. Stevens, whom she married June 29, 1967; her three children, John (Lisa) Stevens of Lucas, OH, Jennifer (Michael) Beebe of Shelby, OH, and Sarah (Jay) Murr of Columbus, OH; four grandchildren, Jocelyn (Andrew) Dickerson, Jaylin (Austin) Baker, Colton Stevens and Penny Murr; two great-grandchildren, Luke and Parker Dickerson; her mother, Joann; three brothers, Dale (Easter) Faye, Brent Fay and Stan Fay; and one sister, Bonnie (Bonnie) Fay.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy; stepfather, Raymond Fay; two brothers, Michael Horton and Brian Fay; and a sister, Shirley Horton-Wertman.
The Stevens family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH. A celebration of Sandra’s life will immediately follow led by her son, John, and Pastor A.J. Brinegar.
The family would like to thank the amazing caregivers of Southern Care Hospice for their support.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice, 2291 W 4th Street, Suite G, Ontario, OH 44906.
