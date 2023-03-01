Sandra Jane “Sandy” Lybarger, age 87, of Shelby, died late Tuesday night, February 28, 2023 at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Galion.
Sandy was born on June 8, 1935 in Shelby to the late Harold and Hazel (Bowman) Payne and was a 1953 graduate of Shelby High School. Sandy was a homemaker and had been a longtime member of the VFW Auxiliary and Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
On March 20, 1959 Sandy married her husband of 36 years, Glenn E. Lybarger, and he preceded her in death on December 15, 1995. In addition to her husband and parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her sister: Janet Scheid; and grandson: Curtis Lybarger. Survivors include her son: Scott Lybarger of Shelby; daughter: Shelley (Shannon) Friebel of Shelby; grandchildren: Sarah Friebel, Shannon Friebel, and Sophie (Fred) Gomez; granddaughter-in-law: Katelyn Lybarger; great grandchildren: Bryce, Emma, Elly, Isaac, Kennedy, Aaliyah, and Carter; great great grandson: Braylon; and other relatives and friends.
Private Family Graveside Services will be in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.com/donate
Care for Sandy and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Online condolences may be left on Sandy’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Lybarger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.