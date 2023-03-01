Jordyn_Schaich_Sandra_Jane_"Sandy"_Lybarger_1ab9cb4e-f09d-4a6d-9aa7-1dd87cfb91b0_img

Sandra Jane "Sandy" Lybarger

Sandra Jane “Sandy” Lybarger, age 87, of Shelby, died late Tuesday night, February 28, 2023 at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Galion. 

Sandy was born on June 8, 1935 in Shelby to the late Harold and Hazel (Bowman) Payne and was a 1953 graduate of Shelby High School. Sandy was a homemaker and had been a longtime member of the VFW Auxiliary and Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Lybarger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.