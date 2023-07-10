Sally Stimmel of Mansfield passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, following complications after a broken hip and subsequent hip surgery.
Born Sally Louise Pifer August 25, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George William Pifer and Margaret Faye (Mardis) Pifer in Findlay, Ohio.
Some of Sally's early life experiences include finding work as a babysitter, shucking corn for local farmers, and working at Kirschner's Meat Packing Plant skinning hot dogs. (She never ate another Hot Dog afterward.) Following her early education, Sally attended The Ohio State University in Columbus. During her sophomore year she pledged Delta Zeta Sorority and was voted The Sweetheart of Sigma Chi Fraternity. She was featured in a publicity shot with several of her sorority sisters with a famous singer in the early 50s, Johnny Ray. All the girls concluded he'd been drinking and had the worst breath!
After falling hard for a pre-dental student (who was also a local jazz band drummer with dreamy blue eyes), she married John Joseph (“Joe”), Stimmel in 1952. In 1956, they had their only child, Jennifer, who proved to her parents that having just one child may not be such a bad idea.
Sally was a homemaker for almost 15 years, and being the independent, plucky gal she was, she found a job as a school secretary. In less than a year, she was promoted to the position of secretary to the Board of Education's Personnel Office. She adored her job of 30 years, and took pride her attention to detail and doing her best in any task that came her way. She greeted everyone with her customary smile and good nature; no one ever left her desk without being asked, “how's your day going?” or “what can I do to help?”
During her homemaking years through retirement, she attended The First Congregational Church in Mansfield, singing alongside Joe, in the Church Choir. They also were a part of many special music events under the direction of their dear friend, Choir Director Richard Wink. Sally also participated in several of Mansfield's popular Town Roasts in the 70s and 80s, working under the brilliant writing team of Bill Sharp and Rev. Cliff Schutjer.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Stimmel) Opperman; Son-In-Law, Dr. John J Opperman; Brother, Peter (Sylvia) Pifer; John's children, Dr. Amy (Paul) Groff, and Dr. Jeff (Paola) Opperman; John and Jennifer's beloved Grandchildren: Ben, Katie, Luca, Wren, Bowen and Cole; and 23 loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to Sally's parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Joseph Stimmel; Step-Father Harold Bryan; and Half-Sisters Gretchen (Pifer) Shoop, and Rebecca (Bryan) Newland.
Calling hours will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, from 4pm – 6pm at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S Diamond Street, Mansfield. A private memorial service is being planned for the Family. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospice, 335 Glessner Avenue, Mansfield OH 44903; or The First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road, Mansfield, OH 44906.
