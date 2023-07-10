Angie_Benedict_Sally_Stimmel__535a90ef-a95c-4053-902b-a84d3e4c4503_img

Sally Stimmel

Sally Stimmel of Mansfield passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, following complications after a broken hip and subsequent hip surgery.

Born Sally Louise Pifer August 25, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George William Pifer and Margaret Faye (Mardis) Pifer in Findlay, Ohio.

