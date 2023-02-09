Jordyn_Schaich_Sally_F._Winningham_1bb17e28-9d61-4359-9dfc-2301325e5430_img

Sally F. Winningham

Sally F. Winningham, age 74, of Shelby, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Avita Health System- Ontario Hospital.

Sally was born on July 31, 1948 in Shiloh to the late Arbel and Eva (Shepherd) Shepherd. She loved the Lord and made it her mission to spread the love of Jesus to those around her. As a member of the House of Fellowship in Plymouth and Eternal Life Tabernacle in Willard, Sally served as an elder and a Sunday School teacher- teaching all ages. She was a very generous soul, always giving back to the church and those in need. If Sally had it to give, then she gave.

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Winningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.