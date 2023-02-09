Sally F. Winningham, age 74, of Shelby, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Avita Health System- Ontario Hospital.
Sally was born on July 31, 1948 in Shiloh to the late Arbel and Eva (Shepherd) Shepherd. She loved the Lord and made it her mission to spread the love of Jesus to those around her. As a member of the House of Fellowship in Plymouth and Eternal Life Tabernacle in Willard, Sally served as an elder and a Sunday School teacher- teaching all ages. She was a very generous soul, always giving back to the church and those in need. If Sally had it to give, then she gave.
Sally enjoyed nature- watching the birds and tending to her flower garden. She loved to read, do puzzles, and cook. Above all else, Sally loved her family and time spent with each of them- raising them in the ways of the Lord by teaching them to be kind and considerate of others.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, James I. “Jim” Winningham; children: Deanna (Nick) Bailey of Shelby, Vronda Brown of Shelby, Elizabeth Stigall of Shelby, Jeremiah Sexton of Plymouth, Steven (Patrick) Wren of Columbus, Tim Winningham of Mansfield, and Thomas Winningham of Columbus; many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, siblings, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are welcome on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 11 am -1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. A procession will immediately follow the visitation to Oakland Cemetery, Shelby, where graveside services will be held at 1:15 pm. To honor Sally and her life, the family has asked that you be kind, do something nice for someone around you, and pay it forward- that would certainly make Sally’s heart sing.
