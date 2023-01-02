Debbi_Watkins_Sadie_Leah_Reynolds_c5c5fb76-670a-4378-a2ce-4b3e28ee7735_img

Sadie Leah Reynolds

Sadie Leah Reynolds, 96, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on April 24, 1926 to the late Alonzo and Malvina (Lewis) Ison.

For many months, Lawrence Reynolds began to write letters to Sadie while he was serving in the Army. Through those letters, their love story began to unfold and became the start of their relationship. Before his deployment to Japan they were married January 1, 1945 at 6:00 AM. They raised their four children together.

