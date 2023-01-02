Sadie Leah Reynolds, 96, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on April 24, 1926 to the late Alonzo and Malvina (Lewis) Ison.
For many months, Lawrence Reynolds began to write letters to Sadie while he was serving in the Army. Through those letters, their love story began to unfold and became the start of their relationship. Before his deployment to Japan they were married January 1, 1945 at 6:00 AM. They raised their four children together.
Sadie had worked as a cook at Circle Inn in Mansfield for many years. She also enjoyed country music and had a passion for cooking and baking, sharing her delicious food with others. She loved visiting local senior centers in Mansfield and soon she was known as the “cake lady” because she would always bring them her famous chocolate cake. Sadie and her husband lived previously in Panama City, Florida for 10 years. While there they gained many friendships and enjoyed the time spent with their church friends.
Sadie is survived by her children, Veronica Sue (James) Rocco of Crawfordville, Florida, Linda Leah (Danny) Eichler, Phillip Lawrence Reynolds and Debbie J. (Robert) Campbell all of Mansfield; nine grandchildren, Joseph (Serina) Rocco, Tammy (Brian) Kicas, Tara (Matt) Willgrubs, Phillip Reynolds Jr, Shane Reynolds, Karen Sue Reynolds, Christopher Reynolds, Shawnna (Jeff) Hout and Joshua (Jennifer) Lawhorn; 12 great-grandchildren, Alanah (Rasmus) Rohde, Mitchel Carroll, Carson Rocco, Andrew Kicas, Nicholas Kicas, Cody Logue, Savannah Logue, Duncan Logue, Gracie Hout, Heath Hout, Rosie Lawhorn and Lennon Lawhorn; cousin, Beecher Daniels, sister-in-law, Rebecca York, niece, Shirley (Jackie) McKnight; and many other cherished family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence Reynolds; siblings, Clinton Ison, Margie Babcock, Fordie Ison and Audry Ison; granddaughter, Christine Carroll; and great-grandchildren, Cruse Bowman and Charles “Chuckie” Reynolds.
The family will hold private services with burial at Oak Grove Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
