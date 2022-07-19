Ruth Marie Domka

Ruth Marie Domka, 95, of Mansfield passed away peacefully Thursday evening July 7, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Village in Rittman, Ohio. She was born on February 17, 1927 in Mansfield, Ohio, to Henry and Louise (Steffen) Sabo. Ruth graduated from Madison High School in 1945 and married Stephen William Domka on July 4, 1948. They were married 54 years until Stephen’s death in 2003. Ruth was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church on Illinois Avenue for over 70 years.

She worked as a bank teller for 30 years at Bank One and First Merit. She volunteered at MedCentral/Ohio Health and was an ardent supporter of the Mansfield Symphony. She worked 12 years as a parking lot attendant for Mechanics Bank until she retired at the age of 93.

