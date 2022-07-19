Ruth Marie Domka, 95, of Mansfield passed away peacefully Thursday evening July 7, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Village in Rittman, Ohio. She was born on February 17, 1927 in Mansfield, Ohio, to Henry and Louise (Steffen) Sabo. Ruth graduated from Madison High School in 1945 and married Stephen William Domka on July 4, 1948. They were married 54 years until Stephen’s death in 2003. Ruth was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church on Illinois Avenue for over 70 years.
She worked as a bank teller for 30 years at Bank One and First Merit. She volunteered at MedCentral/Ohio Health and was an ardent supporter of the Mansfield Symphony. She worked 12 years as a parking lot attendant for Mechanics Bank until she retired at the age of 93.
Ruth was in a class all her own, she truly lived out the biblical fruits of the spirit and was loved by all who knew her.
Ruth is survived by three children, Daniel (MaryAnn) Domka of Bellville, Carolyn Batten and Eileen VanPatten of Mansfield; a daughter-in-law, Connie Domka of Mansfield; a sister-in-law, Caroline Beard of Rittman; a brother-in-law, Wayne Gerber of Mansfield; a half-sister-in-law, Helen Reaves of North Carolina; a half-brother-in-law, William (Debbie) Domka of Galion; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Frederick Domka; her granddaughter, Holly Jones Carruthers; infant siblings, Samuel and Carolyn Sabo; brother, Raymond (Betty) Sabo; sisters, Clara (Jim) Zimmer and Dorothy Gerber; brother-in-law, Frederick (Elaine) Jones; and sisters-in-law, Marjorie Dawson, Rhea (Harold) Beery, and Rachel Rust.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Rd, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Services will be conducted by the Apostolic Christian Church ministers. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park.
