Ruth Hughes

Ruth Hughes, 94, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Born on October 14, 1928, Ruth was the daughter of Wilford and Hazel (Vandora) Myers.  Ruth was a long-time member of First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield.  Ruth had a love for clothing and loved getting dressed up and going out to dinner.  Her love for clothing, took her into a business venture as she was the owner of Long & Short of It, a dress shop in Mansfield.  Ruth was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she enjoyed luncheons and bus trips with her sorority sisters.  She was always on the go and always had something on her agenda to do.  Ruth was life-long learner, her mission was to learn something new every day.  Everyone that knew Ruth loved her, as she was very social, friendly and enjoyed the company of others.  Ruth loved the beach and spending time at Walton Lake, shopping and reading.

