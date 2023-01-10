Ruth Hughes, 94, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Born on October 14, 1928, Ruth was the daughter of Wilford and Hazel (Vandora) Myers. Ruth was a long-time member of First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield. Ruth had a love for clothing and loved getting dressed up and going out to dinner. Her love for clothing, took her into a business venture as she was the owner of Long & Short of It, a dress shop in Mansfield. Ruth was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she enjoyed luncheons and bus trips with her sorority sisters. She was always on the go and always had something on her agenda to do. Ruth was life-long learner, her mission was to learn something new every day. Everyone that knew Ruth loved her, as she was very social, friendly and enjoyed the company of others. Ruth loved the beach and spending time at Walton Lake, shopping and reading.
She is survived by her niece, Lynn (Craig) Bridges; her nephews, Mike (Jan) O’Neil, Barry Lewis, and John (Patty) Golden; daughter-in-law, Sheri Hughes; her grandchildren, Jake Hughes, Dylan (Ashley) Hughes, and Megan (Jason) Williams; and her great-grandchildren, Halle, Cali, Harper, and Houston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hughes; her son, Rick Hughes; and her siblings, Albert O’Neil, Robert Myers, Thelma LeMons, and Mary Golden.
A memorial service will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Rd.
The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the Hughes family.
