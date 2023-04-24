BELLVILLE: Ruth Elizabeth Landry age 99 of Bellville passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Country Meadow Care Center.
She was born January 1, 1924 in Youngstown to the late Fay and Minnis (Sturgeon) Herrick and graduated from Steubenville High School in 1941. Ruth also attended Hunter College and Iowa State.
A U.S. Navy veteran Ruth served two years of active duty during World War II and was honorably discharged as Yeoman First Class. While stationed in Pensacola, FL she met a Navy Airman, Phillip Landry. They married after the war on September 7, 1946. Phillip preceded her in death in 2003.
Ruth worked for the Red Cross in Pensacola, FL, and Selective Service Board in Richland County, but was content to be a homemaker.
A long-time member of Resurrection Parish, Ruth was also very interested in genealogy and her family tree. Ruth had diligently researched her lineage to Mary Queen of Scots. She also enjoyed traveling.
Ruth is survived by her children David Landry of Mansfield, Judy Scott of Sandusky and Phyllis Elaine (Sam) Genovese of Cooper City, FL; grandchildren Nicole (Matt) Derr, Amanda Landry, Dustin Genovese, Lindsey Genovese and Philip Genovese; great grandchildren Lukas, Annika, Addison and Knox.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Friends may call Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11 am. Fr. John Miller will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion #535 will follow in Bellville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Avita Hospice.
