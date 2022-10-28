Ruth (Crum) Owens

Ruth Owens, 82, of Mansfield, died peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after an extended illness.
Ruth was born September 21, 1940, in Martin County, Kentucky to Jess and Dixie (Horn) Crum. She was married to Dennie Ray Owens for 51 years before he passed. Ruth liked spending time with her grandkids, traveling, reading and Elvis. She worked many years at Lawson’s before opening her own place, Ruth’s Mini Mart. Ruth was very popular in the neighborhood, especially with the kids.
She is survived by two sons, Timothy Ray Owens and Darrell Eugene Owens, both of Mansfield, OH; three grandchildren, Darrell Eugene Owens, Mandi Nicole Owens, and Robert Ray Owens; ten great-grandchildren, Gabriel Aaron Owens, Abrianna Marie Owens, Emma Ray Owens, Aryian Tucker, Ebin Tucker, Donovan Gregory Owens, Alanah King, Justin King Jr., Emilia King, Raina King; two sisters, Darlene (Bill) Jewell and Ernestine (Don) Setser both of Mansfield; two brothers, Clifton (Naomi) Crum and Eugene (Jeanie) Crum both of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Randall) Muncy; brother-in-law, Carl (Carol) Owens; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister, Virginia Faye Hamlin; grandson, Gregory Allen Owens; granddaughter, Missy Rachell Tucker; granddaughter, Brianna Owens; and great-grandson, Tyson Owens.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
