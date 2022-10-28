Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Ruth_(Crum)_Owens_3bda6137-ed5f-47d6-bef0-009b348e46ae_img

Ruth (Crum) Owens

Ruth Owens, 82, of Mansfield, died peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after an extended illness.

Ruth was born September 21, 1940, in Martin County, Kentucky to Jess and Dixie (Horn) Crum. She was married to Dennie Ray Owens for 51 years before he passed. Ruth liked spending time with her grandkids, traveling, reading and Elvis.  She worked many years at Lawson’s before opening her own place, Ruth’s Mini Mart. Ruth was very popular in the neighborhood, especially with the kids.

