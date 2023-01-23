Debbi_Watkins_Ruth_Ann_Wintermute_90e581e8-008c-4179-af89-d8b7adaecb49_img

Ruth Ann Wintermute

Ruth Ann Wintermute, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was born June 30, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Inez (Sult) and Harold Courtney.

She graduated from Marion High School and married Jack E. Wintermute on August 7, 1955, and they are “Together Forever”.  They soon moved to Mansfield and she was a full time homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt whose family was everything to her. She was an amazing cook who spoiled her family and friends with many delicious treats. Her grand-cats, Jake, Knee High, Sammie, Oliver, Annie and Suzie were special companions. Ruth was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she made many friends who became family.

