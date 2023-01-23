Ruth Ann Wintermute, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was born June 30, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Inez (Sult) and Harold Courtney.
She graduated from Marion High School and married Jack E. Wintermute on August 7, 1955, and they are “Together Forever”. They soon moved to Mansfield and she was a full time homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt whose family was everything to her. She was an amazing cook who spoiled her family and friends with many delicious treats. Her grand-cats, Jake, Knee High, Sammie, Oliver, Annie and Suzie were special companions. Ruth was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she made many friends who became family.
Ruth and Jack enjoyed casino trips for many years. Playing golf and traveling were her favorite activities. She was the self-proclaimed “Bingo Queen” at the nursing home.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Laubenthal and Karen (Jeff) Banks; a step granddaughter, Renee (Jay) Rose; a sister-in-law, Betty Wintermute; and two nieces, Dianna and Debra Wintermute. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56
years, Jack Wintermute; and son-in-law, Paul Laubenthal.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
