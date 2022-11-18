Ruth A Etzinger

Ruth Ann Etzinger, 57, of Galion passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth was born on June 6, 1965, in Galion to the late Glen and Loretta (Skums) Sheets Sr. On, March 30, 1984, Ruth married Dean Etzinger. They were together for 40 years and married for 38, he survives in Galion.
Ruth loved to travel, spending time with Dean and attending family get togethers. She had the ability to make anyone in a room laugh and will be remembered as an outstanding wife and mother who always showed unconditional love.
Ruth is survived by two siblings: Carolyn (James) Harmon of Mt. Gilead, and Roy (Fannie) Sheets of Galion, brother-in-law, Tom Norwood of Mount Gilead, numerous step-sibling-in-laws; Craig (Judy)White, Dustin (Jesi) Norwood; Lisa Sewell and many other nieces and nephews whom she cherished. Father-in-law, James Etzinger of Bucyrus, Mother-in-Law and Stepfather-in-law, Sandy (Wayne) Nauman of Bucyrus, Brother-in-law Matthew “Scott” (Kathy) Etzinger of Crestline.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Taylor Glen Etzinger; siblings, Mary Norwood and Glen Sheet, Jr.; nephew, Jeff Estep and niece, Tammy Marshall; grandmother-in-law Mary Dowler and step-mother-in-law, Miriam Etzinger.
Friends may call on Sunday, November 20th, from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service will be held on Monday November 21, 2022, at 10:30AM with Chaplin Rick Utt officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.
Those wishing to share a memory of Ruth or send condolences to the Etzinger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Ruth Ann Etzinger.
