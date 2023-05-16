Rusty Savage

Rusty Lee Savage, 47, of Mansfield, OH passed away on Sunday May 14,, 2023, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, following a sudden and unexpected diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic melanoma. Rusty was born on August 17th, 1975 to Jackie Lucille (Courtney) Chambers and John Edward Lamb in Lancaster, OH. He had the opportunity to live and visit many different states during his life, his favorite being Louisiana, where he always said the food is as great as the people. He worked for many years building houses and was a stay-at-home dad for the last 5 years. He was most proud of his children, his granddaughter, and how beautiful they are. Rusty was married to the love of his life, Jessica Rose (Martin). Together they shared 8 wonderful years and created 3 beautiful children. In his spare time Rusty enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and making people laugh. He truly cherished the time that he got to spend and had the most fun filled adventurous life here on Earth.
Rusty is survived by his mother Jackie Lucille (Courtney) Chambers and mother-in-law Barbara Jean Manter(Robert); his father-in-law James Richard Martin II(Cindy); his wife Jessica; his children Austin Allen Lee Savage, Selena Marie Savage, Rayleigh Anne Savage, Waylon James Savage, Lincoln Allen Savage, Jordan Lee Savage, James Wesley Rogers; granddaughter Cattleya Dahlila Twitty; brothers William Elsworth Savage(Amy), John Lamb, Adam Lamb, James Richard Martin III; sisters Monica Lynn Savage, Harmony Laine Cole(Stuart), Susan Lamb; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and also many cousins, all who which he loved so very much.
He joined many loved ones in Heaven, including his father John Edward Lamb, step fathers Ray Wellman and Bill Savage; Grandparents Floyd and Shirley Camp; his Uncles Charles Elsworth Hoy(Carolyn) and Randy Deal; his Aunt Ruth Gordon; brothers Joe Lamb, James Lamb, and John Barnes. He’s up there with them now, painless, watching over us and guiding our way.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on May 18th 2023 at 3pm with a public viewing from 2-3pm at the Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society 9 Chambers Rd, Ontario OH 44906. Come together and pay respect to one of the best guys there ever was.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Rusty Savage as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
