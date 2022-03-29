Russell Dean Niebel

Russell Dean Niebel, died March 4, 2022, at Mansfield Memorial Homes, where he had received excellent care during his final months.

No services are being held however, an informal social gathering will be held on April 9, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Elks #56 meeting rooms, above the lodge at 499 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio.

This will allow Russ’ family and friends to come together to share memories both fable and factual.

In line with the way that Russ lived his entire life, all are welcome to come and delight in having been fortunate enough to have known the “nub,” Russ Niebel.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Neivel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

