Rudolph John Bauer, 96, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Rudolph John Bauer, 96, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Born September 12, 1926 in Mansfield, Ohio, Rudolph was the son of John and Mary (Neider) Bauer. He was a 1945 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country. Rudolph was employed at Westinghouse for 15 years, and he retired from Tappan after 27 years of dedicated employment. He was a member of Resurrection Parish, the VFW, and the Sons of Herman, where he was the oldest living member until his passing.
After his wife’s passing in 2018, Rudolph became an avid reader. Rudolph enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, making over 30 trips there in his life time. He cherished the time spent at his second home at his cottage in Huron, where he was the “beach favorite” of his nieces and nephews. In his spare time, Rudolph enjoyed golfing, fishing, and bowling.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey John (Marlene) Bauer and Michele (Scott) Shiplet; grandchildren, Justin (Bobbi) Bauer, Rachel (Brett) Klausing, Vincent (Dea) Shiplet, and Erika (Keith) Gibson; great-grandchildren, Kensie, Kailey, Colin and Grady; sisters, Martha Blank and Adeline (Peter) Banks; sisters-in-law, Lenore (Fred) Brooke and Jean Douville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife whom he married on July 17, 1948, LaVerne Bauer; sister, Irma Hager; and brothers-in-law, Harvey Blank, Al Hager, John Goettle, and Leroy Douville.
Special thank you to the staff at Wedgewood Estates for the loving and compassionate care given to Rudolph.
Friends may visit with the family from 3:00-4:00 pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Rudolph will be laid to rest at Mansfield Cemetery at a later date.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.