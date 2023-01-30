Roy Wayne Kelly ‘Pedro’

Roy W. Kelly (1960-2023), a beloved husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandpa and great grandpa, and a friend to so many, 62, of Charles City, Iowa passed away on January 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 18, 1960, in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Billy Eugene Kelly and Elizabeth Fern (Hamm) Kelly. He was one of seven children.
Roy resided in Mansfield, Ohio until he joined the military. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and retired as Chief Warrant Officer Four. Roy deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom. He was stationed at Ft. Drum, NY; Ft. Knox, KY; Ft. Eustis, VA; Ft. Hood, TX; and Aberdeen proving ground, MD where he retired. He also had overseas assignments in Germany, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan. Roy was an avid gardener, winning yard of month several times. He was a Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling and he enjoyed being outside. He was proud of his children and grandkids. He loved them with all his heart.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jane Kelly, of Charles City, Iowa, and they had one son Nicholas Kelly of Charles City, Iowa. He also had two children and three stepchildren with his ex-wife Edith Kelly (deceased); son Jason Kelly of Mansfield, Ohio, and daughter Misty (James Williamson) Kelly of Mansfield, Ohio. Stepson Carl Sellers of Mansfield, Ohio; Stepdaughters Sherri Williams of Mansfield, Ohio and Lesley Howell of Ashland, Ohio. He had seven grandchildren, Brianna, Jesse, Sheyenne, and Summer Williamson. Alicia, Akasha, and Veronica Kelly. He also had one great grandchild, Octavia Williamson. Roy also had many step grandkids.
Brother, Billy (Brenda) Kelly, Ronnie Kelly, and Paul Kelly all of Mansfield, Ohio. Sisters, Ann (Jim) Sweeney of Cincinnati, Ohio, Paula Murray of Mansfield, Ohio, and Sue (Murival) Stevens of Olive Hill, Kentucky. Along with numerous nephews, nieces, and other people who were close at heart to Roy.
In honor of Roy’s final wishes there will be no services. To share a fond memory or to offer condolence to Misty and Jason please text or call 419-566-7024. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
To plant a tree in memory of Roy ‘Pedro’ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
