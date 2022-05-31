Snyder Funeral Homes

Rosemary Quitter (June 5, 1934- May 23, 2022) passed away quietly and gracefully at home, in her sleep with her husband of 67 years, Jim, by her side.

Memorial Services will be held in Delaware, Ohio on June 20th, 2022. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Mary’s Bereavement Fund. Follow the link for further details.

Condolences can be made to the Quitter family at https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

