Rosemary Bricker

Rosemary A. Bricker, age 86, passed away Tuesday March 14, 2023 at OhioHealth in Mansfield.
Born May 3, 1936 to Donald and Elsie (Young) Barnes, she was a Shelby resident for the majority of her life. A 1954 graduate of Shiloh High School, she was employed with Shelby Mutual and had worked as a bookkeeper for the Ohio Genealogical Society before retiring after many years of service.
Rosemary was passionate about quilting. She loved going on quilting retreats, and had made countless infant blankets for the Richland Pregnancy Services. A dedicated volunteer for Hospice of North Central Ohio, she had sewn numerous items for their patients over 30 years. She was also involved with the Quilts of Valor. Rosemary enjoyed living next door to her son, Jim, and looked forward to helping her grandchildren with any projects, crafts, or sewing that they, or their friends needed. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children; Amy (Dennis) Sindel of Connecticut, Sarah (Mark) Rambacher of Massachusetts, and Jim (Mandy) Bricker of Shelby; seven grandchildren, Rebecca (Mike) Richardson, David Sindel, Ethan Rambacher, Calvin Rambacher, Macie Bricker, Chloe Bricker, and Landon Bricker; one great-granddaughter Sophia Richardson, as well as many friends she made while quilting over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Elsie Barnes.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory, Friday, March 17, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:30am. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with internment in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland Pregnancy Services at 1560 West Fourth St. Mansfield, OH 44906.
