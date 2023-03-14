Whitley_Ramey__Rosemary_Bricker_b10bd909-13d2-4225-900e-730ef221d58c_img

Rosemary Bricker

Rosemary A. Bricker, age 86, passed away Tuesday March 14, 2023 at OhioHealth in Mansfield.

Born May 3, 1936 to Donald and Elsie (Young) Barnes, she was a Shelby resident for the majority of her life. A 1954 graduate of Shiloh High School, she was employed with Shelby Mutual and had worked as a bookkeeper for the Ohio Genealogical Society before retiring after many years of service. 

