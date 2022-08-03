Roselyn Elaine Finley, 73, passed away unexpectedly at OhioHealth Grant Hospital on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Roselyn was born on March 29, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio, and was the daughter of Elwood and Gertrude (Heilman) Finley. Roselyn was a teacher at Mifflin Schools for 30 years. She had a deep love for animals, especially horses. She was involved with the Quarter Horse Association, and attended Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus. She never took life for granted, and valued the special dinners out with her brother and spending time with her many friends.
Roselyn leaves behind her brother, Michael (Cheryl) Finley; best friend of 35 years, Jean Coey; nephew, Chris Lay; nieces, Shawna, Alex and Aubrey Lay; along with many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and a multitude of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Roselyn will be laid to rest next to her mother at Mansfield Cemetery. Considering her deep love for animals, please make any memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Richland County.
