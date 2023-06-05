Terri_Herlihy_Roseann_Fusco_313c4157-0240-4148-a50e-dacb9d04be18_img

Roseann Fusco

Roseann Conforto Fusco, 81, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on June 2, 2023 after a long illness and surrounded by her children.

Roseann was born on February 15, 1942 in Cleveland to Rosario and Ann Monastra Conforto. The child of Italian immigrants, she graduated from Garfield Heights High School and Notre Dame College. When she moved to Mansfield, Roseann was a high school English and religion teacher and taught in Lucas, at Malabar, and at Saint Peter’s. She later taught English as a second language and enjoyed the new friendships forged over teaching others a new language that she knew so well.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.