Roseann Fusco

Roseann Conforto Fusco, 81, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on June 2, 2023 after a long illness and surrounded by her children.
Roseann was born on February 15, 1942 in Cleveland to Rosario and Ann Monastra Conforto. The child of Italian immigrants, she graduated from Garfield Heights High School and Notre Dame College. When she moved to Mansfield, Roseann was a high school English and religion teacher and taught in Lucas, at Malabar, and at Saint Peter’s. She later taught English as a second language and enjoyed the new friendships forged over teaching others a new language that she knew so well.
Roseann loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and devoted her life to her family. She was known for her lasagna and for making zeppole, Italian fried bread, during their many parties. She enjoyed taking her family on vacations, and was a lover of birds, deer and dachshunds, making feeding them a daily routine. Although she was a mother to four, she was a mother figure to many who regularly sought her company, advice, and prayers. She spent many hours with friends studying the Bible, praying the holy rosary and praying for the intentions of her friends and family. She brought many people into a deeper Christian faith and was a true missionary.
Survivors include her sister, Marie (Richard) Beer, her four children Annamarie (Carl) Fernyak of Mansfield, Terise (TJ) Ryan of Columbus, Daniel (Jenny) Fusco of Columbus, and Julie (Jeff) Braumberger of Mansfield. She adored her grandchildren Evan, Nina, Anne, Ella, Lily, Mia, and Ryan and spent many hours with them, attending dance recitals, treating them to lunch, cooking with them, or watching Hallmark movies. She leaves many other beloved nieces, nephews, and special friends, like Lois Spain and her potluck group, who remained close throughout life.
In addition to her parents, her husband, John, and her stepmother Ann, Roseann was preceded in death by her brother Samuel, and her beloved Aunt Nancy.
Roseann’s life will be celebrated at Saint Peter’s Church, 54 N. Mulberry Street in Mansfield during a calling hour, which will begin at 9:00 am on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with a Funeral Mass immediately following the calling hours at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roseann's name to St. Peter's Catholic School.
Herlihy Funeral Home is asssisting the family with arrangements.
