Rose Gibson

Rose Sciotto Gibson, 75, of Lebanon Tennessee, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio and attended St Peter’s High School. She later earned a BS at East Tennessee State University. 

She worked in a wide variety of jobs before spending the last decade of her career at Vanderbilt University, first in its library and later in its medical center division. 

