Rose Gibson

Rose Sciotto Gibson, 75, of Lebanon Tennessee, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio and attended St Peter’s High School. She later earned a BS at East Tennessee State University.
She worked in a wide variety of jobs before spending the last decade of her career at Vanderbilt University, first in its library and later in its medical center division.
In her spare time, she was a passionate genealogist and enjoyed tracing her Italian roots, and later traveling to Italy to meet her extended family. She also was a great dog-lover, adopting Ginger and Nash, who gave her great joy.
She was preceded in death by her father Dominic Sciotto and mother Antonietta Pederiva Sciotto Martin. She is survived by her children: Steve Hunter, of Danville, Kentucky; Scott Hunter, of Lebanon, Tennessee; Carrie Gibson, of London, England; and Michael Gibson, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her brothers Bruno Sciotto, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dominic Sciotto, of Mansfield Ohio; and sister Rita Au, of Delaware Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is holding a private celebration of Rose’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Rose.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.