Rose Ann Hendrix

Rose Ann Hendrix passed away Saturday April 22nd 2023 at Samaritan hospital in Ashland.

She was born July 14th 1948 to the late Raymond and Colena (Dean) Webb in Mansfield, OH. Rose Ann was a 1966 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She was born and raised in Mansfield then moved to Shelby. Rose Ann loved spending time with her beloved family as much as she could, cooking, planting flowers and shopping.

