Rose Ann Hendrix passed away Saturday April 22nd 2023 at Samaritan hospital in Ashland.
She was born July 14th 1948 to the late Raymond and Colena (Dean) Webb in Mansfield, OH. Rose Ann was a 1966 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She was born and raised in Mansfield then moved to Shelby. Rose Ann loved spending time with her beloved family as much as she could, cooking, planting flowers and shopping.
She is survived by her three children Robert (Debra) Allen of Mansfield, Jeff (Johanna) Allen of Shelby, Sean (Jessica) Courtney of Hurricane WV, her wonderful grandchildren; Dakota (Doug), Justice, Jesse, Dalton (Emilie), Jason (Raquelle), Jaron, Janna (Ben), Emma, Caden, eight precious great grandchildren, two brothers David (Teresa) Webb, and Dennis (Linda) Webb both of Mansfield, one sister Joan Mullins of Mansfield, many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her cousin Chlotene Noble for her years of faithful friendship and care.
Rose Ann was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Colena Webb, along with her grandson Cole Courtney.
Per Rose’s wishes no services will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made out to Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory to help with final arrangements.
Barkdull Funeral Home and crematory assisted with arrangements.
